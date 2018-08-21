Board of Education finalizes SRO memo

After last minute revisions were made by the Pendleton County Fiscal Court, a Memorandum of Understanding was approved by the Pendleton County Board of Education at their meeting on Thursday, August 16. It will go into effect allowing the sheriff’s office to proceed with the hiring of two retired officers to serve as SRO’s for the 2018-19 school year.

Fiscal Court changed the salary from $40,000 in the original agreement to $38,000. The financial responsibility for putting two resource officers in our schools breaks down to a $65,000 cost for Pendleton County Schools and $11,000 for the Pendleton County Fiscal Court, with an additional $4,000 allocated for overtime.

In the MOU the two SRO’s will spend 95% of their time in and around the school buildings, only to be pulled off the job by a superior officer.

There will be a teaching component to the two positions, talking to students about bullying, texting, and other relevant safety topics. Current school resource officer, Jared Brewer will be training the two new SRO’s then returning to his position with the sheriff’s office full-time.

Pendleton County Sheriff Craig Peoples was in attendance and thanked the school board for their unanimous support of the hiring of two school resource officers. He assured the board that his office will continue to be visible at athletic and school events.

Twenty-one employees with an impressive grand total of 460 years of service to Pendleton County Schools retired during or immediately following the 2017-18 school year. These individuals were honored at the regular meeting of the Pendleton County School Board on August 16, 2018 at Sharp Middle School.

Retirees and their years of service to Pendleton County include the following individuals: Audrey Dennie (40 years), Kathy Redmon (34 years), Jennifer Leising (30.5 years), JoEllen Mitchell (28 years), Joan Wright (27 years), Teri Strong (26 years), Mary Beth Norris (23.5 years), Carol Kyle (23 years), Carolyn Reid (21.5 years), Deletta Simpson (21 years), Debra Jeans (20.5 years), Deborah Layne (20 years), Gary Allen (20 years), Lori Fookes (20 years), Pat Brownfield (18.5 years), James Fultz (18 years), Kirt Prather (17.5 years), Anthony Strong (17 years), Sue Sowers (15 years), Angel Sudberry (14 years), and Tim Quiggins (5 years).

At each board meeting, school board members have an opportunity to make opening comments. Karen Delaney pointed out with the large number of retirements comes a lot of youth to our district which can mean new energy and ideas. She recently visited Southern and was able to experience the new entry systems and safety procedures for visitors in action, that parents be patient as the new changes are in the best interest of students.

Newly elected board vice-chairperson, Cheri Griffin expressed appreciation as she complimented the district-wide poverty simulation and bus tours for certified staff. She visited the poverty simulation in progress and commented the high level of engagement from participants.

Griffin has received comments from experienced teachers about the poverty simulation and bus tour, along with the active shooter training, being the most useful trainings they have ever received in the district.

Student representative, Leah Moore, reported that the new coffee bar at PCHS was a popular addition for students. Many high school students are taking advantage of dual credit courses. Moore also went on to congratulate senior student-athletes, Dontaie Allen and Conner Harper on their recent Division I commitments.

Board member, Jolieen Bertram, who was elected chairperson during the August 16 meeting, thanked PCEF and complimented Laura Pugh and Joe Buerkley on their Opening Day presentations to staff. She commented that Opening Day set the tone in a positive way for the entire school year. She went on to compliment PCHS principal, Tony Dietrich on being out front and greeting high school students on the first day of school.

Board member, Elmer Utz, was in attendance, but did not have any comments.

In his opening remarks, Superintendent of Schools, Joe Buerkley, expressed thanks to all of the local businesses and individuals who donated door prizes for Opening Day and also thanked the anonymous donor of the $100 for each classroom teacher. He also shared a thank-you note with the school board from an employee grateful for additional safety measures the district is utilizing.

School board meetings are open to the public. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held in the district training room, 2nd floor, at Sharp Middle School on Thursday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m.