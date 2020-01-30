Bill updates childcare center standards

Legislation to set standards for food nutrition, physical activity and screen time at childcare centers across Kentucky advanced out of a Senate committee today.

The measure, known as Senate Bill 45, would require these licensed centers to meet the most recent version of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s food and nutrition standards for child and adult care centers.

“I want to stress that the standards do not apply to food that is brought from home,” Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, said while presenting the bill to the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, “and it does not require any center that is not already operating a food program to start a program. I think that is very important.”

The physical activity provision would require the centers to meet YMCA healthy eating and physical activity standards for early childhood programs. The YMCA standards also address screen time, a term used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching television.

A final provision would set standards for sugary drinks.

Carroll, who sponsored the legislation, said he leads an organization that, among other things, operates an early childhood education center.

“This bill is very simple,” Carroll said. “It is another step in the process to put all licensed centers under one umbrella to improve quality.”

SB 45 now goes to the Senate floor for further consideration. If it would become law, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services would have 90 days to promulgate regulations with the consultation of various childhood advisory councils in Kentucky.