Bertram sees asking questions as role of board member

With her tenure on the Pendleton County School Board over the past four years, Joileen Bertram sees the makeup of it as one of the strength during her tenure. With her career in the banking industry, she has the financial experience while Elmer Utz has the maintenance expertise, Cheri Griffin and Karen Delaney have the education experience, and Dr. Shawn Nordheim has experience in nursing and healthcare.

“We all really had different perspectives. I thought we worked well together,” she said.

School Safety

“There is just nothing more important than keeping our kids safe, just that feeling that our kids are safe when they go to school each day,” she said.

In the spring, the board listened to presentations on schools safety. These included the POST program that would arm staff. She expressed she was not convinced that the training a school district could provide would be enough to prepare a teacher to take someone’s life.

She did note several changes were made in the spring and over the summer that have made it much harder to get into the school buildings this year. “It’s our view that school safety is the number one priority, or at least a top priority,” she said.

While some candidates for fiscal court have mentioned the school district creating their own district to have a school law enforcement agency, Bertram said, “The school districts that I know of that are doing something like that. It’s because the county and city governments cannot get along with each other. They have had to do that to get the resources.”

She added, “We are in no way setup to train police officers. Our liability insurance would increase, and that would lead to a tax increase. That’s what the sheriff’s department does. They are here to protect us.”

State Testing

“I don’t put a lot of stock in school standardized tests. We have to do them because we are required,” she said. She questions if you are teaching to the test, what are the kids really learning?

“The important thing is that our kids can go out and be productive citizens. That’s what we need to be teaching our kids,” she added. She added that PCHS had 100 percent graduation rate two years ago and a high 90 percent this past year.

She did applaud the change to the return of importance in trade skills. She stated that in her 27 years of marriage, she has never called a repairman. She traces that back to her husband, Rob, taking shop classes in high school.

“We need skilled labor. We don’t necessarily need everyone to have a college degree, although it’s nice to have. There is a huge shortage,” she said. The businesses she works with are seeking trade workers and truck drivers.

Role of board member She noted that a board member only has a few responsibilities: hiring and firing the superintendent, hiring and firing the board attorney, and fiscal responsibility.

“As a board member, we depend on the superintendent to recommend things,” she said. “But it is our responsibility to ask questions. If you don’t, why are you there?”

Issues facing Pendleton schools

“The main thing with our schools is the HVAC system. They are really, really old and we are putting band-aids on them almost daily.” She added that replacing them would cost about $10 million.

Funding a replacement is uncertain due to restrictions on the board budget and the uncertainty of state funds, according to Bertram.

“I think we can put band-aids on it and fix it till our next bonding capacity in 2023,” she said. “We don’t know what this governor is going to do,”

She also mentioned upgrades to the football/soccer field and the possibility of teachers making home visits.

Salary Growth

“We sort of evened out the salary schedule for teachers and classified staff last year. We made it more competitive,” she said. “We are doing the best we can with the resources we have.”

The board took a property tax increase the last two years that she tied to specific things they wanted to keep. This year, the student allocation formula did not call for guidance counselors to be at both elementary schools.

“I don’t know if it should be in the allocation formula but rather just a position. The counselors do so much for these kids. The position is necessary,” she said. Dr. Anthony Strong added a tax increase fund them, but last year, they used the increase to shore up the salary schedule.

The complete video interview of Jodi Bertram is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with candidates.