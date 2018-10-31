Beebe appointed to Pendleton County Board of Education

After a wait that saw the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner, Dr. Wayne D. Lewis take almost all of his 90-day window, Amber Beebe was appointed as the Division 3 Board of Education member. She was sworn in at a ceremony before the board meeting on Monday, October 29.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve,” said Beebe. “I have an endless passion for education and the children of Pendleton County.”

While the commissioner’s appointment is for the remainder of the 2018 calendar year, Beebe is running unopposed in the November 6 General Election for the remainder of the term set to expire in 2020.

The position became vacant with the resignation of Dr. Shawn Nordheim.

Falmouth Outlook had questioned the legitimacy of Nordheim’s primary residence in Division 3 upon her son’s move to the Beechwood school district.

Upon recommendation from the school board attorney, Nordheim resigned because she no longer had her primary residence in Pendleton County and Division 3; rather, her primary residence would be in the Beechwood school district.

New Superintendent Joe Buerkley now has a full board to collaborate with on educational issues.

He said, “We are excited to welcome our newest board member, Amber Beebe. We anticipate that Amber will be an asset to our board, and we look forward to working with her in the future. I know she will join us in our pursuit of excellence.”

With Beebe’s appointment and the hiring of new Superintendent Joe Buerkley, the leadership at the top of the Pendleton School District has had a makeover.

Karen Delaney and Cheri Griffin are not up for re-election, and they will be returning to their seats.

Elmer Utz decided to not seek re-election, and Laura Schack is running unopposed for the Division 5 seat.

Jodi Bertram is seeking to return to the board for a second term, but is opposed by Kevin Barnard. That race will be decided in the November 6 General Election.

