Barnard wants right people in right places

Being involved in the Pendldeton County Schools has long been a Barnard family tradition.

His mom, Ann, retired after a long tenure of service as an elementary teacher, and his dad, Gary, served for nine years on the Pendleton County School Board.

Kevin Barnard wishes to continue that tradition as a school board member for Division 2, which is considered McKinneysburg and School.

“If you invest in your community, it’s important to give back. It’s something that has been on my mind, and when this opportunity came up, I thought it was a good role for me to be a voice for people,” he said.

Role of School Board Member

“It’s getting the right people in the right places and letting them use their experiences to the best of their ability,” Barnard said about his role as a board member.

As a PCHS classmate of Superintendent Joe Buerkley, Barnard has personal experiences with him from time in Lenoxburg as well as playing baseball together. He sees having Buerkley as superintendent as an example of getting the right person in the right role.

While on the campaign trail, he has been asked about taxes. He answered, “It’s irresponsible to raise taxes just because you can.”

School Safety

“It’s something you don’t expect to have to deal with, and twenty years ago, it was not a fear we had, but you have to have things in place to handle it,” he said. He attended the board meeting in the spring where school safety was discussed.

“I think it is very important to partner with local law enforcement, to allow them to say this is the best plan on how to protect our kids and schools. Then it’s our responsibility to give them the resources they need and to trust their judgment,” he said. “It’s got to be a main priority.”

He continued by pointing out that fear leads to a students inability to learn; it also hampers the educational environment.

“School safety does affect learning. If the kids aren’t focused and the teachers aren’t focused, it doesn’t matter what else you do,” he said. He continued with the point that school resource officers allow the teachers to focus more on learning rather than having to protect the students.

He indicated he would rely on the experts, local law enforcement, to determine whether arming and then training teachers would be a program Pendleton County would pursue.

Barnard’s thoughts about schools setting up their own police districts in order to provide their own coverage is clear. “School districts are not set up to do that,” he feels. “School districts are established for education. All of the attention should be on educating our kids.”

State Testing

As as student who was in school after KERA and state testing-like portfolios came into vogue, Barnard remembers the pressures of school achievement. “I think it is important to have some sort of gauge on how things are going and how things are being accomplished. Is testing the best way? I’m not sure, but that comes from a state level, and we do it to the best of our ability.”

“I don’t think test scores can dictate success or failure because there are a lot of other things going on,” he added.

“There was a time that you felt you had to go to college to get a job. That has changed. The college scene has changed and the training has changed,” said Barnard. “I think it is important to have both.”

He explained that it is just as important to have programs for those students seeking to go to college as those students who are looking to go straight into the workforce.

Salary Growth

“From my perspective, I don’t know if we will ever be able to compete with the Campbell County. What we have to offer is being a part of this community,” he said about salaries. “There are some benefits of being in this community and part of giving back.”

He continued by indicating that the board would need to do whatever they could to be competitive, to give them the resources they need, and to hire the best teachers.

Issues facing Pendleton schools

The school district’s transition with Buerkley, setting the tone for the school district is the most immediate issue Barnard sees facing Pendleton County.

“It feels to me that it’s a good fit with him, and we need to support him to do the job and do it well. When that gets right, it will affect other things,” he said.

The complete video interview of Kevin Barnard is available at www.falmouthoutlook.com as well as a growing list of video interviews with candidates in November 6 General Election.