Every week, people visit local barber Ron Stewart to have their haircut. Countless stories are told as people talk about everything from weather to hunting and farming. However, few people ask for the barber’s story. Far too often, the person everyone knows has a story that no one knows.

Stewart’s story does not begin at barber school but at Milling Machine in Cincinnati, Ohio. That is where he worked early in his life. After an injury to a fellow employee, Stewart’s responsibilities began to change. It was then that he decided to go to barber school and begin the profession that he would be a part of for the next 50 years. While he did do some other work during that time, Stewart confessed that he has enjoyed being a barber in his lifetime.

As many long time local’s know, Stewart did not begin his career in Falmouth. He started his career in Cynthiana where he earned his master barber’s license after 18 months. Following his time in Cynthiana, he returned home to Robertson County, KY. He spent nearly 30 years in Robertson County until he made his way to Falmouth.

Stewart spent nearly 19 years in Falmouth, 18 of which is at his current location on Dickerson Lane. This location has a distinct Falmouth feel. It is located right off US 27, the main road in Falmouth, and next to local and longtime restaurant Howard’s Place. In this location, men and boys sit around in his shop while the local WIOK radio station plays in the background. At this location, he stated that in a normal day he might cut up to 20 haircuts that range from 15 to 25 minutes each. Fridays and Saturdays seem to be his busy days.

