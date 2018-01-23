Band marching back to PCHS

Matt Phillips took over the position of Band Director at Pendleton County High School in fall of 2014. Since then, the music program has seen several changes. New classes have been added to the course selection, enrollment has increased to nearly 100 students, and the marching band has restarted.

The marching band started last spring as an experiment, and since then, it has flourished. The group has mainly focused on parade performances throughout the last year, but they look forward to much more progress in the future.

