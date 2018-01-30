Are extended hours of medical services coming to Pendleton County?

At the recommendation of Judge Executive David Fields at the Jan. 23, 2018 meeting of Pendleton County Fiscal Court, the court approved another small step toward establishing extended hours medical services for Pendleton County residents.

As Judge Fields said, “The details of this possible arrangement are far from complete.” Further, Fields said, “I will provide all the pertinent information in a timely way. But for now, know that this is a work in progress.”

In other business, the court, at the Judge’s recommendation, approved the appointment of Hiram Harville to fulfill the remainder of the term of Wanda Vanlandingham on the Council on Aging Board. Harville has served on this board before.

To read the entire story, please subscribe to the e-edition or login