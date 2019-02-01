Animal control, fire department and police come together to save dog stuck on ledge

A call from a concerned resident to Pendleton County Animal Control led to Director John Bloomfield making a tense rescue of a dog. Somehow it had gotten behind a fence onto a concrete ledge under the supports of the old bridge leaving Falmouth east on U.S. 22.

"We received a call from a lady that she could hear a dog barking and yelping in that area. When I got there it was a drop down to a narrow concrete ledge and then a long dropoff to the river," said Bloomfield.

He called Pendleton County Fire Department who was out on a run battling a home fire but had a few people around the fire house. They responded.

Bloomfield had already climbed down and with coaxing and treats, he gained the dogs trust and got a leash around it's neck. He hoisted the dog up to a fireman who passed it onto Falmouth Police Officer Bill

Giberson. The fire department helped Bloomfield climb back up from the ledge.

The labrador-type dog is available for a loving family at the Pendleton County Animal Shelter. You can call 859-472-5400 for more information.