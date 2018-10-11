Andrew Cameron Story, 50, of California, Ky., passed away Monday, October 1, 2018 at his home.

Surviving his passing are: parents, James and Juanita Ruthlinger Story; wife, Jamie Hogan Story; children, Chris (Mandy) Story, Tyler Story, Nicki Bashall; and granddaughter, Emma Story. Memorial services were held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Peoples Funeral Home, in Butler.