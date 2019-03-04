The ancient practice of ear candling still brings relief to people today

While the origins of ear candling may be disputed, there is little argument that the practice is finding some popularity around the country. That popularity extends to Butler at Absolute Salon and Spa where a group of professional hair stylists do between 15 to 20 sessions a month, according to Lisa Wiggins, proprietor of the salon that is located off 609.

Wiggins says that people come to her often when they can’t find relief from ear or sinus issues via other methods. “They come in complaining about clogged sinuses, clogged ears, or tinnitus (ringing in the ears). We do the procedure, and they tell me they feel a difference soon after. The drainage begins soon after the procedure, and it continues for about 48 hours or so.

“We have various levels of success,” Wiggins says, “but no one has said that the procedure did nothing for them.”

Wiggins trained in the procedure nearly 17 years ago when she was working at Susan’s Salon in Alexandria, and she has been doing the procedure for over 11 years at her own shop. While home kits can be found in retail stores in the area, she recommends a setting such as hers because of burns and other dangers. “The retail kits don’t have the flame-retardant plates and cloths that we have, so you are in more danger of burning yourself or even setting your hair on fire. You can’t trim the candle as you go as we can, either, so that can put you in greater danger of fire, too.”

The homeopathic procedure itself is simple enough. The candle is a 12-inch taper that is hollow and is made of paraffin and muslin. The taper can be scented or unscented. It can also be made of beeswax, too. Those tend to burn a little longer, but they don’t make much difference in the results.

The tapered end is placed through a flame-retardant plate and into the opening of the ear canal until it makes a seal; then, the other end is lit, creating a tornado effect. The effect pulls excess wax and other debris out of the ear. During this time, the practitioner massages the person’s face to help loosen the debris and to help relax the person, as well. The candle is allowed to burn to about four inches in length.

Once the procedure is complete, a powder is left behind in the remainder of the candle. “We show you what we have pulled from your ear once the procedure is finished. If it is just drainage, a plain powder results,” Wiggins explains. “If there is infection, the powder will also include black dots.”

“The people who have candling done experience no pain,” Wiggins confirms. “They may hear cracking and popping, but they only feel warmth.”

Since the effects last around 48 hours or so, some people want to repeat the process within a week. Wiggins does not recommend that.

“Weekly treatments aren’t good because they can remove wax and other elements that keep our bodies healthy,” Wiggins explains. “At the most, I would recommend doing it no more than once a month.”

Anyone can try the procedure. There are no restrictions that she is aware of that would keep a person from having his or her ears treated in this way.

The cost for the procedure is $30, and an appointment for ear candling or other services can be scheduled online at Booksy.