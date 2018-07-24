Allen to visit UK and UL

That much anticipated phone call from the University of Kentucky Wildcats Mens Basketball Head Coach John Calipari to Pendleton County Wildcat and rising national high school basketball talent Dontaie Allen finally occurred.

And it went to voicemail.

“I actually missed his call the first time,” said Allen. “I went to check my voicemail, later, pressed play on a random 859 number. It played and said, ‘Hey Dontiae, this is John Calipari from Kentucky.’ I was kind of shocked.”

The two were able to make contact later and Allen has scheduled an August 1 unofficial visit to Lexington.

He also has been in contact with University of Louisville’s Mens Basketball Head Coach Chris Mack and will be visiting Louisville on August 13.

The two main schools in Kentucky showing interest adds to the bulging list of schools who have expressed interest.

Throughout the state, fans and media pressure is mounting for Calipari to offer an in-state product a scholarship. Allen has become the face of that desire.

