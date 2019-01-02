ACL tear derails Allen's stellar, historic senior season

The high school playing career for Pendleton County Wildcats all-time leading scorer Dontaie Allen is over.

An MRI on his injured left knee revealed a torn ACL which will require surgery and end the season for the 2019.

University of Kentucky signee. Allen suffered the injury on Dec. 22 during the second quarter of the championship game of the Phillip Wood

Classic versus Cooper. He's scheduled for surgery on Jan. 8

Allen went to Twitter on the afternoon of Jan. 2 to share the devastating news: "Dear Senior tour, you're being cut short. You brought many blessings

and hardships to me that I wouldn't trade for the world. God blessed me with talent and work ethic , but he's not going to let me stop now...thank you all!

I will be back and better than ever!"

Shortly after the news broke, University of Kentucky men's basketball coach, John Calipari also released a statement via Twitter: "I just talked to Dontaie Allen.

He is going to have surgery on his knee. Feel bad because he was having a monster year but like I told him, there are always bumps in the road. Adversity is part of

sport, especially basketball. You come out stronger by dealing with it head on!"

Allen will finish his Wildcats career with 3,255 points (10th all time in state history) and 1,228 rebounds (22nd all time). In 13 games, he led the state by posting 42.9 points

and 14.9 rebounds per contest. He set a new career-high scoring mark with 57 points in a win versus Bryan Station on Dec. 21. Following a break-out summer on the AAU circuit, Allen

was offered and accepted a scholarship to Kentucky in August.

Pendleton County Wildcats head coach, Keaton Belcher, who coached Allen throughout his five varsity seasons, summed up his star player's career via Twitter:

"Another example of bad things happening to good people. DA greatest to ever wear the the red, black and white. No. 11 will be in the rafters one day."

According to a US News report, ACL surgery will take at least six months to recover.