For 49 years, it has been all about the kids

Every small, rural community has families that are deeply rooted in the foundations and history of the county. For Pendleton County, you see Lafollettes, Wrights, and other last names throughout the county.

For the past 50 years, the Gregg family takes a second seat to none. With ten children from James and Judy Gregg, Pendleton County athletics has had a family member involved in Pendleton County athletics for six decades.

Terry was the oldest followed by Teddy, Lonnie, Jimmy, Rella, Marlin, Gary, Ursula and Darrin. A baby boy stillborn was the last Gregg born to the two.

Teddy is in the Kentucky Bowling Hall of Fame. Rella was a team member of the first Ladycat basketball team who won the 38th District Championship.

Jimmy was a terror on the basketball court, a legend in the 10th Region basketball circles and will enter the 10th Region Hall of Fame this season.

Darrin, recently elected Pendleton County Magistrate, District 3, has been a familiar face wearing the black and white stripes on the basketball court.

It’s a start he credits to his brother, Lonnie.

“He took me to Williamstown, so no one would know me,” said Darrin who is in his 20th year of officiating himself. “If I was terrible, no one would know me. That was hilarious.”

“He told me to never and I mean never cheat,” he added while pointing out that his brother, Lonnie, has been officiating longer than he is old.

Lonnie is hanging up his whistle after 49 years of officiating. He also officiated baseball for 35 years, a lifetime serving the kids of Pendleton County and surrounding areas.

“It’s always been about the kids,” he said about why he has spent so much of his life officiating at all different levels.

His philosophy is summed up by a sign at a Maysville elementary school that he liked.

“It says, ‘I am a kid. My coach is a volunteer. Officials are human. It’s just a ballgame and no one is passing out scholarships today,’” he said.

His retirement plan still focuses on kids, just the spotlight will be on his grand kids.

“I do not want to miss what they are doing. If it’s a spitting contest, I want to see them spit,” he pointed out about his seven grandchildren that run the gamut of Hunter playing tennis for Transylvania to newborn Penn.

Seth plays basketball and baseball for Pendleton County while brother Luke plays basketball and soccer. Hannah is a bowler for Tates Creek while Kip (basketball, baseball and soccer) and Perry (basketball and soccer) are playing for Pendleton County Recreation.

Growing up in the Gregg family, Lonnie said it was all about four things.

“Basketball, baseball, work and church. We grew up a lot like the Waltons,” he said who indicated his first job was at 11 years of age. Ralph Conrad hired him for a quarter to get the cows.

“It was a lot of money to an eleven year old,” he joked.

Lonnie and Bobby Wyatt made a fearsome backcourt for the Wildcats in the late 60’s and in 1970. He played three years of varsity basketball and saw his high school basketball career come to a halt in a overtime thriller against Bath County in 1970.

Like most athletes, the season memories were easy to remember.

“We had beaten every team in the region and beaten Bath County handily in a preseason scrimmage. We blew a 12-point lead,” he recalled. Two officials stood out from those playing days, Dick Drake and Myron Reinhardt.

“They were quality officials who were fair, and I respected them. There was no hometown cooking,” said Lonnie about the time that there was no central assigning for officials and schools recruited their own officials to call the home games.

His senior season had not come to a halt before he saw his officiating career begin in the intramural leagues of Pendleton County High School.

The next year, he moved into middle school games for Pendleton, Bracken, and Grant Counties as he made it through the certification process of officiating. At that time, it took five years and passing a test to become approved and another year and another test to become certified.

Passing the test was never a problem for an official who didn’t just read the rule book but studied it.

“Dad has always read two things, the Bible and the basketball rules book/case book,” said son, Brandon, who followed his dad into the profession and is in his 17th season of officiating.

Brandon was part of the three-man crew, along with Greg Applegate, that Lonnie got to pick for his last game.

“Growing up seeing dad officiate, I wanted to do it, too. I always idolized my dad and thought if he can do it, I can do it. As I’ve gotten older and been officiating, I’ve learned a lot about my dad and his life as well as his childhood,” said Brandon, who has traveled many miles for BBA meetings, scrimmages, summer camps and games. The two got to call their first game together at Bourbon County Holiday Classic in 2011--a game Brandon calls his “state tournament game because I finally called a varsity basketball game with my dad.”

Lonnie chose the location for the last game to be the historic Augusta gymnasium.

“It’s one of those areas that has community support and a great atmosphere. It reminds you of the days of Hoosiers.” He explained the reasoning behind that venue for his last game.

Principal and long-time coach at Augusta, Robin Kelsch, was honored that Lonnie chose to include his school in his last game. The school held a ceremony for him before the tipoff.

“He probably has no idea how much it meant to us to be his last game. It was his special night, but it is one that we will never forget,” said Kelsch, who cited Lonnie’s humility, class, and professionalism as reasons they held the ceremony.

“That he was able to share the moment with Brandon brought me to tears on more than one occasion,” said Kelsch.

While choosing his son as one of his running partners for that last game, he said he chose Applegate because, “We had fun working together.”

That last game was no different in his preparation. He arrived before the junior varsity game to get his mindset and not feel rushed. “I want to prepare myself mentally,” he explained on his pre-game routine.

A varsity routine saw him first roam the hard courts of the 9th Region. Not wanting that conflict of officiating on the floor and the school he played for, he went north and officiated out of the 9th Region for 25+ years. He came back home to the BBA and the 10th Region when Brandon started officiating and the opportunity to call a game with his son arose.

His first varsity game was a three overtime thriller between Newport and Boone County, and his first district tournament game was Dayton versus Newport.

While that first game featured three overtimes, he indicated if he was writing the script for his last game, “It would be in overtime and someone hitting a game winning shot with about two seconds left, and I am getting to make that huge arm signal to count the basket.”

There was no last second shot in the final game as Augusta routed Ludlow, 72-56.

For this reporter who has coached and been involved in basketball for 20 some years of my 28 years in public education, seeing Lonnie at Wyatt’s Grocery became a basketball officiating discussion.

For years till his retirement from Wyatt’s, when we would see each other in the dairy section, it became an officiating workshop. We would hold onto scenarios or situations till the next time we saw each other, describe them, and discuss what the call should have been.

I have always respected his knowledge of the rules and ability to discuss situations in detail.

It’s a point that long-time Pendleton County High School basketball coach and athletic director, Tom Woofter echoed. “I always liked when he was on the floor. Lonnie worked hard to officiate a game as he did being a player.”

According to Lonnie, Coach Woofter in a junior varsity game was the recipient of the first technical foul call that he had to make.

He wasn’t the only local person who received a call that they did not like. He retired from Wyatt’s after 30 years. One of the young men who started their careers as a stock person was Roger Craig. Years later, Craig would become Lonnie’s boss.

But it was a block call that Roger would never forget.

“An opposing player was coming down the floor and ran over Roger. I called a block and he still likes to argue that call,” told Lonnie with laughter in his voice and a twinkle in his eye. “He says, ‘Guy runs over me and Lonnie calls a block on me.’ I tell him to go check the book and see who the foul was called on.”

He’s had brothers officiating and all three sons, Shannon, Jason and Brandon officiated. Grandson, Seth, is now officiating in the Pendleton County Recreation Leagues.

“Dad only called a game from the stands,” joked Lonnie on whether Seth makes a fourth generation of officiating.

As his dad did, Lonnie will be sitting in the stands watching his grandkids play, but he has some advice for younger officials.

“They should know the rules, study them. Make sure you can run up and down the floor and ask yourself ‘Why are you there?’ The answer should be, for the kids.”

Whether it’s been the last 49 years or the next so many watching his grandkids, for Lonnie Gregg, it’s always been about the kids.