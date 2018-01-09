100-year-old home destroyed in blaze

Despite temperatures flirting with negative degrees, the Falmouth Fire Department, Williamstown Fire Department and Dry Ridge Fire Department all responded and fought a structure fire on Adams Road. The crews had to use water tankers to battle the fire. No one was home at the time that the 100-year-old home was destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire is still to be determined. Photo by Keith Smith.

To see a complete edition of the Falmouth Outlook, you can subscribe to an e-edition or login.