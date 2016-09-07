Shirley “Katie” Garrison, 93

Shirley Catherine Garrison (Katie), 93, of Butler, formerly of Harrison County, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2016, at the River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. Born in Harrison County on May 19, 1923, she was the daughter of the late James Shirley and Lucinda Catherine Knox Latimer. On April 5, 1944, she married Samuel Elkin Garrison, and her dear husband preceded her in death on December 10, 1993.

She worked as a caregiver at the former Butler Rest Home.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Leslie Garrison in 1998; 3 brothers, James, Albert, and George Ross Latimer; 2 sisters, Annie Risselman and Lucille Latimer; and 2 great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Eric L. (Linda) Garrison of Falmouth, KY; 9 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren: 5 great great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2016, at at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Wayne Biddle officiating. The visitation will be from 11-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday preceding the service at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

