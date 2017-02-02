William Edward Thomas, 98, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the Baptist Convalescent Center in Newport, KY.

Born on May 17, 1918 in Buffalo, TN, he was a son of the late Alonzo and Mary Jane Haun Thomas. On November 24, 1943, he married Lillian Alene Sevier Thomas, and his dear wife preceded him in death on July 24, 2005.

“Bill” studied architectural drawing for 6 years at the Ohio Mechanics Institue (OMI), now part of UC, and worked for the Weir-Kilby Company in Norwood, OH, designing equipment for railroad switches. Before settling in Pendleton County, Bill and his late wife lived in Dayton, KY, and Cold Spring, KY. He was a deacon and beloved member of the Turner Ridge Baptist Church, Pendleton County, a WWII U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Orion Lodge #222 F & A M, and a true delight to anyone who had the pleasure of spending time with this “Southern Gentleman.”

He is survived by nine nieces: Carla (Warren) Farrar, Jane (Charles) Horstman, Rose Carter, Patsy Hunter, Pam (Tony) Caywood, Sybil Jane Megiliocia, Dana (Neil) Martain, Lori Boots, and Janet (Patrick) Sebring; nine nephews: Rev. Jim (Regina) Murray, Bill (Marineth) Sevier, Jerry (Donna) Sevier, Steve Thomas, Dave (Sally) Thomas, Dale Thomas, William (Dallas) Thomas, Jerry (Julie) Thomas, and Freddie (Isabel) Thomas; two brothers: Ray (the late Sue) Thomas of Lexington, KY and Fred (Betty) Thomas of Laurel, MD; a host of great nieces and nephews; his beloved church family, and Charli, his cat and companion.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Herman and Lowell Thomas, and one nephew, Ken Sevier.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at the Turner Ridge Baptist Church, 60 McGraw Road, Falmouth, KY 41040, with Bro. Dale Beighle, Bro. Fred Workman, and Bro. Jim Murray officiating. The visitation will be from 10-12:45 at the church, followed by a Masonic Service before the service begins. Interment will take place in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Taylor Mill, KY.

Memorials are suggested to the Turner Ridge Baptist Church or the Gideons International,

Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, is serving the family.

