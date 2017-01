Sheila Raye West, 69, of Demossville passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

Surviving her are husband, Ronnie West; sons, Mike (Leslie) West, Jamie (Erin) West, Mark (Desiree) West and Brandon West; Daughter, Kim (Billy) Messer.

Funeral service was November 7, 2016 at The Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment was in Gardnersville Cemetery, Pendleton County.