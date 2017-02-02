Ruth Biddle, 103, formerly of Butler, KY passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bourbon Heights in Paris, KY.

Ruth was born in Butler, KY on October 17, 1913, daughter of the late David and Ella Mae Fossitt Hornbeck.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husband, Harold “Doc” Biddle; son, Ronald Biddle; brothers, Harold Hornbeck, Dempsey Hornbeck, John Hornbeck, Denver Hornbeck, Herman Hornbeck; sisters, Mytye Gosney and Sue Redmon.

She is survived by children, Dr. Robert Biddle, Sue Richard; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the Peoples Funeral Home- Butler. Funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Butler Cemetery in Butler.

Memorial if desired are suggested to Plum Creek Building Fund, 13455 Alexandria Pike, Butler, KY 41006.

Online condolences can be placed at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com