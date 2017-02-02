Ruth Ann Conrad Parke, 83, of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the Florence Park Care Center.

Born on March 17, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Raymond and Sudie Kendall Conrad. A graduate of the inaugural class of Harrison County High School, Ruth formerly worked as a secretary with the Fayette County School System and as an administrative assistant with the Admissions Dept. of Good Samaritan Hospital, prior to her retirement from Associates in Neurology in Lexington. She was a member of the Liberty Road Community Church in Lexington.

Preceding, in addition to her parents, was her grandchild, Micah Neal Broaddus on February 18, 1985, and her brother, Charles Ray Conrad on July 25, 2015.

Surviving are daughter, Charlene Broaddus (Richard) of Winchester; grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Broaddus (Katie Beth) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Mikhael Ruth Mastalerz (Captain Chester Henry, II, U.S. Army) of Maineville, Ohio, and Seth Isaac Broaddus of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Hayden Micah, Aubree Elizabeth, Lily Grace, Chester Henry III, and Sean Michael Neal; brother, Edward Conrad (Gena Lee) of Parker, Colo.; sister-in-law, Norma J. Bush Conrad of Burlington; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held at on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the Liberty Road Community Church, 2734 Liberty Road, Lexington, KY 40509, with Bro. Jim Hensley officiating.

Following cremation, interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.

Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Road Community Church.

