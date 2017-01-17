Roy A. Harrison, 85, of Alexandria passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood.

Roy was born in Grants Lick on January 8, 1931, to the late Jess and Florence Resler Harrison.

Roy was a Charter member, a deacon of the Fairlane Baptist Church, and truck driver. Roy was also a member of the Teamsters, the Happy 100’s, lifelong farmer, and a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents Roy is preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma (Clotine) Hayes Harrison; second wife, Imogene (Johnston) Harrison; son, Rick Harrison, sisters, Elsie Schwartz, Thelma Miller; and brothers, Clifford, Rolley, Donald, Jesse Jr., and Clyde Harrison.

Surviviving him is daughter, Deborah Allen; stepchildren, Sondra Macht, Sharon Valentine, Roger and David Johnston; sister, Dorothy Darlington; grandchildren, Wesley Ginter, J.C. Henry, Whitney Risner, Ross Risner, Derrick Allen; five great-grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Fairlane Baptist Church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment took place at Oakland Cemetery, Grants Lick.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Fairlane Baptist Church Building Fund, 12898 Herringer Rd, Alexandria, KY 41001

