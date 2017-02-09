Ronald Butler, 65, of Hebron, Ky. passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, Ky.

In addition to his father, Erwin Butler, he is preceded in death by son David Butler.

He is survived by mother Patsy Williams, wife, Christine Frommell Butler, son Ronald, Michael Butler, daughter, Kara Foreman,.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Butler Cemetery in Butler, Ky. under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

