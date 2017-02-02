Paul Edwin Sparks, 80

Paul Edwin Sparks Sr, 80, of Berry, KY, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Harrison Memorial Hospital, Cynthiana, KY.

Joyce Richardson Sparks and she survives his passing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army,

In addition to his wife Joyce, he is survived by two children; Paul Sparks Jr., and Lorissa Sparks.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 30, 2017 and the funeral service was held afterwards at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, KY.

Interment was in the Sunrise Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com