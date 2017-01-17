Oliver W. Hendricks, 94, formerly of Pendleton County, passed away on October 19, 2016.

He was born on April 11, 1932 to the late Leslie and Effie (Morgan) Hendricks.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Preceding him in death were brothers, Leslie and Donald.

Surviving are wife, Juanita Hendricks; sons, Ricky, Randy, Kendall; daughters, Mildred, Jean Ann; brothers, Clifford, Richard; and sister, Peggy Kidwell.

He lived in Brooksville, Fla. and services were held there.