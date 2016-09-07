Margaret Caldwell, 98

Margaret Madeline Caldwell, 98, of Butler, passed away Friday, May 20, 2016 at River Valley Nursing Home.

She was born in Jonesville on March 2, 1918 to the late Bradford and Ruth Ennis Brock. She was a restaurant owner and Avon representative for many years.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were husband, Alton Caldwell and son, Bob Caldwell.

Surviving are sons, James, Richard “Butch”, David Caldwell; brother, Buck Brock; sisters, Barbara Whitman, Ruth Kalk, Sharon Suter; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held May 23, 2016 at Butler Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com

Peoples Funeral Home served the family.