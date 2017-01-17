Louie Allen Flaugher, 85

Louie Allen Flaugher, 87, of Brooksville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at the Hospice of Hope, Maysville, KY. Born on June 16, 1929, in Pendleton County, Kentucky, he was one of six children of the late Louie and Mayme Thome Flaugher.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mae Jo Hedgecock Flaugher; his children, Amy Jo Flaugher and Allen Brent (Nancy) Flaugher; three granddaughters, Allyn Barbara (Allie), Jamie Elizabeth (Jamie), and Madeline Jo (Maddie) Flaugher, all of Alexandria, KY.; one sister, Mary Sue Courtney, Debary, FL; sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Joyce Flaugher, Falmouth, KY; Paula Flaugher, Franklin, TN; Fannie Lou Hedgecock, Maysville, KY; and brother-in-law, Jack Brooks, Maysville, KY, as well as a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by four brothers: Bob, Charlie, Gene, and John T. (Pete) Flaugher.

Allen was a proud graduate of Falmouth High School, the Class of 1947, where he played baseball and basketball. He attended Georgetown College for three years and as an excellent left-handed baseball pitcher was invited in 1949 to join the Portsmouth Athletics-which today is part of the minor league of the Oakland Athletics Franchise. In 1952 after a successful tryout at Crosley Field, Allen was signed professionally by the Cincinnati Reds Franchise, and he began playing for the Ogden, Utah, Reds team. Former teammates of Flaugher were Hall of Famer Frankie Robinson and Dave Bristol, who would later become a Red manager. Though his professional baseball career ended in 1956 due to an injury, Allen never lost his love of the game of baseball. He was named to the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

Upon returning to Bracken County, Allen taught one year of school at Butler High School, and he worked at both Newport Steel and Black River Mine. In 1978 Allen and his brother Charlie Flaugher became co-owners and operators of the Flaugher Brothers Milk Transport business which covered dairy farms in Bracken, Campbell, Fleming, Mason, Pendleton and Robertson Counties. The Flaugher brothers worked closely with the Trauth brothers of the Louis Trauth Dairy in Newport. They were so successful that at one time, they were the only group making deliveries to the Trauth Dairy.

Allen has served as a commissioner of the Western Bracken Water District and as a member of the Bracken County Board of Education, since 1971-75. He was a dedicated member of the Willow Baptist Church since 1959, formerly serving as a church trustee and clerk. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

Though Allen’s nickname throughout the area was “Scrooge,” he was outgoing, kind, generous and a true friend to all who knew him.

Funeral service was held November 6, 2016. at the Willow Baptist Church, Highway 10, Willow, Kentucky,

Interment was at the Hedgecock-McCarty Cemetery at Willow.

Memorials are suggested the Willow Baptist Church, c/o Mareka Scott, Treasurer, 328 Rustic Ridge, Brooksville, KY 41004 or the Hedgecock-McCarty Cemetery, c/o Charles Klaber, 3447 Willow Neave Road, Falmouth, KY 41040.