Louella Haley Hill, 87, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, KY.

Born on May 21, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John and Pearl West Haley.

In 1967, she married Nelson C. Hill, and her dear husband preceded her in death on January 5, 2010.

She worked at the former Dr. Scholl’s Shoe Factory in Falmouth, and she loved gardening. Louella’s nieces and nephews took wonderful care of her.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews: two sisters: Ruth McNeese of Brooksville, KY and Effie Suter of Moscow, OH.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Elmo Haley and three sisters: Velma Workman, Stella Mains, and Elizabeth Florer.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Darrell Breeden officiating. Pallbearers for the service were Gary Sullivan, John Cobb, Tommy Florer, Bill Lea, Timmy Suter, and Timmy Cummins.

Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope: 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

