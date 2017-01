Lonnie Ray Cole, 55, of Lexington passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Lonnie was a former member of the National Guard.

The funeral service was held Saturday, November 12, 2016, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Wayne Stevenson officiating.

