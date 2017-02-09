Kenneth Brock, 61

Kenneth Evans Brock, II, 61, of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly from Evansville, In. passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017, following a brief but serious illness.

He was born March 5, 1956, in Carrollton, Ky. He was a 1978 graduate of Northern Kentucky University. He served as a Certified Public Accountant until his recent retirement. His career spanned several Public Accounting Firms, as well as a personal CPA practice.

He was a beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved the Lord, his family, and his church. He was known best for his sweet smile, a quick wit, and for his genuine concern of youth and children. He often supported church events relative to youth, children and missions, as he could.

He is survived by his mother, Reba Hunt Brock, of Frankfort, Ky., his wife, Alecia (Claunch) Brock, Shelbyville, Ky., one son, Kevin (Melissa) Brock and one grandson (the love of his life), Silas Brock, all of Louisville.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Evans Brock, Butler, Ky., his sister, Barbara (Brock) Warner, Southgate, Ky. and one son, Ryan Alexander Brock, formerly of Evansville, In.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home, Harrodsburg, Ky.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, with the reverends David Cullison, First Southern Baptist Church, Evansville, In., and Chris Platt, Highland Baptist Church, Shelbyville, Ky., officiating. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Harrodsburg, Ky.

Contributions in memory of Ken may be made to the FSBC-Ryan Brock Mission Fund, 25 S. Cullen Avenue, Evansville, Ky. 47725 or to the Highland Baptist Church Youth and Children’s Department, P.O. Box 104, Shelbyville, Ky. 40066.

