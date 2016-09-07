Katherine Caldwell Bowen, 92, of DeMossville, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2016 at Hospice Care Center, Maysville.

She was born in Portland on May 25, 1923 to the late Roy and Minnie Dearborn Caldwell. She was a member of Knoxville Christian Church, a cook for Pendleton County schools at both Goforth School and Northern Elementary, and a hairdresser. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were first husband, Elmo Bowen who was killed in WWII; second husband, Wendell Bowen; son Larry Bowen; brothers, Joe Caldwell and Bob Caldwell.

Surviving are daughter, Janet (Kenny) Brownfield; daughter-in-law, Sheila Bowen; sisters, Iris Young, Linda Mullins; granddaughters, Dana Franks, Missy Aulick, Cindy Duncan, Amanda Bowen, Celisa Bowen; step-grandchildren, Molly Campbell, Rhonda Wolfe; ten great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held May 21, 2016 at Knoxville Christian Church.

Interment took place at Gardnersville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Drive, Maysville, KY 41056 and Knoxville Christian Church, 12 Knoxville Gardnersville Road, Williamstown, KY 41097.

Peoples Funeral Home served the family.