Junior Lee Mastin, 74, Falmouth, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017. He was born in Boone County, KY on July 13, 1942, son of the late Lionel W. and Flossie McHatton Mastin.

In addition to his parents, Junior is preceded in death by his brothers William and Robert Mastin

Junior is survived by his wife Shirley Mastin, sons-David, Jamie, Kevin and Danny Mastin, daughters-Norma Mastin, JoAnn Cain, Linda Gayle Lovelace, Sisters Rose Pittman, Mae Mefford, Brenda Gilbert and 20 Grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth, KY. Funeral service followed, also at the funeral home.

Final Resting Place will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Falmouth, KY.