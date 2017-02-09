James Lawrence, 78

James Allen Lawrence, 78, of Taylor Mill passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Along with his mother, James is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters

James is survived by sons, Jason Lawrence and Kenneth Brock; daughter Imma Garcia and 10 Grandchildren

Visitation was held at 1:30-3 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral service follow at 3 p.m. Monday, also at the funeral home.

