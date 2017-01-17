Harlen Gross, 84, of California, Ky. passed away on Friday, November 18, 2016 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

Surviving are his wife, Thelma Lloyd Gross; sons, Ronnie (Eva) Gross, Harlen (Mary) Gross Jr.; daughters, Theresa (Jerry) Pauley, Marilyn (William) Pauley.

Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2016, also at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Newport.

Online condolences can be placed at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com