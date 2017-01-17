Georgianna Rump, 72, of Falmouth passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 at her home.

She was born in Spring Lake, Ky. on September 11, 1944, daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Bell Jump Niemeyer.

She is preceded in death by her husband William Charles Rump Jr.

She is survived by sons, Gary Rump, Bill Rump; daughters, Debbie Hembree, Ava Bogan; brother, Charles Niemeyer; sister, Mary Elizabeth Wolfe, Rosie Wolfe, Clara King, Margie Brockman; six grandchildren, and two great -grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, November 12, 2016 at St. William Catholic Church in Williamstown.

Interment will be at Short Creek Cemetery in Pendleton Co.

Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com