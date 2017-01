Esther Armbruster, 94, of Alexandria passed away Monday, November 1, 2016 at the Baptist Convalescent Home in Newport.

Surviving her are daughter, Sharon “Sherry” Perry; sons, Kenneth and Dale Armbruster; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Armbruster.

Graveside service was held on Friday, November 4, 2016 at the Arlington Memorial Gardens, in Cincinnati, under direction of Peoples Funeral Home.