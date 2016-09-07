Ernest Ray Bobb, 81

Ernest Ray “Doodle” Bobb, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2016 at home.

He was a retired U.S. postal employee, former auctioneer, water truck hauler, Pendleton County school bus driver, Senior Services of Northern Ky. van driver, Grant County school van driver, Ky. Colonel and a member of Dry Ridge Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were wife, Elizabeth “Betsy” Wilson, and brother, John Franklin Bobb.

Surviving are former wife and mother of his children, Wilma Bowen Rose of DeMossville; daughters, Beverly (Marvin) Davis of DeMossville, Kathy Jo (Jeff) Banfield of Falmouth, Linda (Darren) Justice of Dry Ridge; brother, Kenneth Lee Bobb of Dry Ridge; sisters, Susan Turley of DeMossville, Shirley Kennedy of Edgewood, Nettie Perry of Mt. Washington, Ohio, Rosemary Bond of Florence; grandchildren, Scott, Andrew, Matthew, Luke, Madison; grandchildren, Clarissa, Tanner, Carter, Mason, Braden and Bailey.

Visitation will be from 11-2 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2016 with funeral services immediately following at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown.

Interment with military honors will take place at Williamstown Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Dry Ridge Baptist Church or the church or charity of ones choice.

