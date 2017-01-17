Ellen Lorene Arnold, 101, of Cynthiana, KY, formerly of Berry, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Grandhaven Nursing Home in Cynthiana, KY.

She is survived by two sons, Marshall (Margaret) Arnold, Aubrey (Judy) Arnold, 4

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry with Bro. Kevin Jett officiating.

Interment will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.woodheadfuneralhome.com