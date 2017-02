Charlotte Ann Fritts, 62, of Brooksville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Elizabeth in Ft. Thomas, KY.

Surviving is step mother, Mary Smith, children, Anthony Fritts, James Fritts, and Annette Logston.

Funeral services were held following visitation on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Peoples Funeral Home, Butler, KY.

Interment was in the Peach Grove Cemetery.

