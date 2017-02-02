Carolyn Faye Paynter, 75

Carolyn Faye Shafer Paynter, 75, passed away at St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, on January 22, 2017.

Survivng are husband, Steve Paynter; son, Stephen Scott Paynter and his wife, Janette, of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Bobbie Jo Paynter of Falmouth.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, January 27 at the Elliston - Stanley Funeral Home, 500 N. Main St., Williamstown, KY 41097. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, January 26.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery