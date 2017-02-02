Brenda F. Maxedon Hitch, 70, of Falmouth passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Hospice Care Center in Maysville, KY.

Brenda was born in Martinsville, Illinois on October 12, 1946, daughter of the late Dean and Deloros Shockey Maxedon Sr. Brenda was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church.

Preceding, in addition to her parents, in death by her brother, Rich Maxedon.

Surviving are husband, Ronald Hitch Sr.; children, Donald Poe II, Daniel Poe, Rebecca Sharpe; step-sons, Danny Hitch, Ron Hitch Jr.; siblings, Ben Maxedon, John Maxedon, Tresa Cummins, Marla Purcell, Charles Freeland, George Freeland, Eugene Warmouth, Sharon White, Rose White, Mary Barker; grandchildren, JR Poe, Daniel Poe Jr., Samantha Poe, Cara Millington, Stanly Sharpe, Jacob Sharpe; great-grandchildren, Blair, Kendra, Jaden, Riley, Ben, Preston, Amberlei, Briar, Keiser, and Adeline.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m., Friday at the Butler United Methodist Church with a one hour visitation preceding the service at the church.

Interment will be in the Lenoxburg Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired are suggested to the Butler Methodist Womens College Fund, 8417 US Hwy 27, Butler, KY 41006.