Bertha Fries, 89, of California, Ky. passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 at Coldspring Transitional Care Center in Cold Spring.

Surviving her are son, Lester Fries and daughter Ramona Singer.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, November 12, 2016 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in California, KY.

Interment was Alexandria Cemetery in Alexandria.