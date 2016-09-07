Albert T. Russell, 80, of Maysville, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Friday, May 20, 2016 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood.

He worked for Butternut Bread, Cincinnati, as a route truck mechanic, was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a teamsters member, and enjoyed camping, fishing and rebuilding cars.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Ruby Carol Russell and brother, Neal Russell.

Surviving are wife, Edith Russell; daughter, Laura (Steve) Rodgers; son, Clark (Angie) Russell; step-son, Gregory (Janet) Johnson; sisters, Bonnie (Ron) Brock, Regina Pribble; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2016 with memorial service immediately following at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 E. Southern Ave., Latonia.

Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.

