Unlimited Auto Mart offers variety of cars and motorcycles

Looking for a new ride? Then check out the great selection of used vehicles on display at Unlimited Auto Mart in Falmouth!

Specializing in only the best used cars, trucks and motorcycles at affordable prices, Unlimited Auto Mart is sure to have something to fit your style and budget.

ATVs will be added to the selection of great deals in the near future.

Owner/operator Bill Jolley, formerly of Jolley’s Auto Sales, brings fair deals, a good sales reputation, and over 20 years of experience in the business to the table.

“Buy here, pay here” not available but financing can be obtained through local banks and financial institutions.

“There is a huge need for good quality cars and bikes in the Pendleton County and Northern Kentucky area. My love and passion for the two ultimately led me to this new yet very familiar business venture. I encourage everyone to stop by and check out the wide selection on display. There’s all models of cars and trucks and a variety of different bikes,” said Jolley.

Unlimited Auto Mart is located at 166 Ridgeway Avenue (old Dollar General Store), in Falmouth, Ky.

If you have questions or for more information, call 859-380-5387.

A grand opening will be announced at a later date.