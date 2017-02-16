Tourism Council promotes county attractions

The Pendleton County Tourism Council (PCTC) recently setup shop at the 60th Annual Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show January 13-22 at the Cincinnati Duke Energy Center. The show, which spanned eight days of volunteer shifts brought hundreds of people looking for adventure tourism and day trip opportunities. Representatives from the council, as well as local tourist destination staff, helped run the booth to explain all the great things that Pendleton County has to offer. The PCTC would like to thank Ann and Jim Thaxton for their years of support and laying the foundation for this level of exposure within the region.

