Thompson proposed as flood coordinator for City of Butler

In what would be an agreement between Pendleton County and the City of Butler that could lower flood insurance costs for its residents, Mayor Greg McElfresh proposed that Brian Thompson, Pendleton County Zoning Administrator, be hired as flood coordinator at the Butler City Council meeting held February 6. In essence, he would be responsible for the administration of the City Floodplain Ordinance, including all clerical and enforcement duties. The cost would be $3,000 per year plus any costs attributed to the performance of duties on behalf of the city such as travel expenses, training fees, supplies and equipment.

Following discussion by Council it was agreed, at the Mayor’s suggestion, that any decision regarding this agreement be tabled until a special called meeting on February 13. In that way all councilmen would have sufficient time to read through the entire agreement and bring any questions they may have before voting.

