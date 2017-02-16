Sale of Falmouth School Center eminent

At a special called meeting of the Pendleton County School Board on February 8, 2017 members of the Board, Superintendent Anthony Strong and Attorney Matt DeMarcus met to discuss the terms of an agreement to sell the Falmouth School Center (FSC). Much concern has been expressed regarding the disposition of this building as it has been the home for Kincaid Regional Theater (KRT) for some 30 years. KRT has not only proved to be a outstanding source of education in the arts for the children of Pendleton County but a wonderful stage for fantastic professional theater productions for this county and beyond. It has also been a terrific source of income for local businesses during the theater seasons surpassed only by the Pendleton County Wool Festival.

It was the Board’s decision, following a brief executive session, to proceed with negotiations toward the sale of the FSC with the following binding conditions. One, it will be purchased by the high bidder NFTL Llc, a nonprofit out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

