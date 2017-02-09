Northern KY Living Center leading the way for mental health education and awareness

In light of recent events concerning the public's fears and questions about local health care facilities and their clients, the Northern Kentucky Living Center has stepped up to help work with the issues. They are available to answer any and all questions that community members may have and not only that, they will also be offering a number of different ways for people to educate themselves about mental health issues.

"This all came about more from a lack of understanding than anything else and I think it can be overturned with education," said Heath Culberson, Director of the Northern Kentucky Living Center in Falmouth, a health care facility which specializes in assisting clients that have mental health issues with daily activities and everyday living. "One of the first things people need to know is that we are only a phone call away. We do come out too and are very willing to do so."

