The 2016 Pendleton County Property Taxes are know delinquent. Second notices will be mailed out within the coming week (February 10, 2017) and will be on a “BLUE” postcard. A 21% penalty is currently being added to all unpaid tax bills. All unpaid tax bills will be turned over to Rita Spencer, Perndleton County Clerk on April 15, 2017. Once they are turned over additional penalties will be assessed.