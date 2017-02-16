Cynthiana man killed in three-vehicle accident

A Harrison County man was killed in a three-vehicle accident in the southern end of the county near Rankin Mill Road (KY 1053) and US 27 on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2017.

Curtis Sandy, 68, of Cynthiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pendleton County Coroner.

The accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Thomas Points of Falmouth, operating a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, was coming off of Rankin Mill Road when he crossed over US 27 and struck an earth embankment in front of oncoming traffic.

