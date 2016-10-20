BREAKING NEWS: MISSING WOMAN FOUND

Falmouth Police were dispatched to a call about a disoriented female around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20 near "The Point" by the Main Licking River on Main Street in Falmouth. According to reports, the female told a resident of the area that "she was lost." 911 was immediately notified and emergency personnel was quick to respond. According to those on the scene, the woman is believed to be Sarah Strunk, the missing 29-year-old who was last seen on Friday, October 7 after leaving the Northern Kentucky Living Center's facility on Memory Drive in Falmouth. This has not been confirmed by police as of this time. She was taken for medical treatment by Pendleton County Ambulance Service. Pendleton County Search & Rescue, Falmouth Police and others have searched non-stop since her disappearance in attempts to locate her. The area where she was found had been frequented over the last 13 days. According to witnesses, she came up a hill out of a weeded area. She was drenched from the heavy rains that passed through the area this afternoon. More on this story as details become available.

UPDATE: PENDLETON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS CONFIRMED THAT THE WOMAN WAS SARAH STRUNK. ACCORDING TO A FACEBOOK POST SHE IS SAFE AND WELL.